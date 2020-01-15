Laxmi Agarwal opens up on her daughter’s reaction to the movie 'Chhapaak'

Laxmi Agarwal is a well-known acid attack survivor from Delhi who has been internationally known for her activism. The film Chhapaak is a biopic of her own life.

After watching the film, it has been revealed that Laxmi’s daughter felt extremely delighted. Reports reveal that her reaction was that of love.

Laxmi spoke to Mid-Day, during a conversation, wherein she was quoted as saying, “She usually leaves a film half-way, but patiently watched this one till the end. She then posed questions, one by one, all of which I addressed. After the film, she showered me with so much love. She also went and hugged Deepika. I wanted to make a video of her [reacting to the film] and show the world what she felt, in her own words.”

Speaking about the film, Laxmi seemed hopeful that with this leap forward, citizens will end up removing the word ‘acid’ from their minds.

She stated, “The film is bound to create more awareness and remove ‘acid’ from the minds of people who used it as a weapon to take revenge. Otherwise also, as and when some celebrity raises an issue, it becomes an issue of the society as people realize that someone from among them made the (acid) attack.”