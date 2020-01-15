close
Wed Jan 15, 2020
World

Web Desk
January 15, 2020

Burger King's job offer to Prince Harry leaves Twitter in fits

World

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 15, 2020
Harry and Meghan, surprised the rest of the royal family by stepping down as senior royal family members

US fast food chair Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job after he and his wife Meghan Markle announced that they want to step back from royal duties and work to become "financially independent." 

Harry and Meghan, officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, surprised the rest of the royal family by publicly announcing they wanted a “new working model” that would allow them to spend more time in North America and to be financially independent.

Burger King in its tweet offered a part-time job to Prince Harry to be financially independent.

It tweets, “@harry, this royal family offers part-time positions.”

The offer soon resulted Twitter getting flooded with hilarious memes.


