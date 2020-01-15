Varun Dhawan saves old lady on a wheelchair from getting trampled

Bollywood megastar Varun Dhawan goes nowhere without attracting ample attention, for which reason the actor is accompanied at all times with bodyguards for his safety.

However, instead of worrying about his own protection, the 32-year-old Student of the Year actor seems to still be keeping an eye out for his surroundings making sure the mob he attracts wherever he goes, does not in any way harm passersby.

Such was an incident that recently came to light when the actor jumped forward to help a lady in a wheelchair making sure his bodyguards do not trample her.

An eyewitness speaking to an Indian news agency narrated the incident when Varun spotted an old woman in a wheelchair with her family and upon the realization of her possibly getting hurt by one of his bodyguards, “Varun halted and put an arm up to stop his bodyguard from walking over the woman. Had Varun not put his arm out, the lady would have surely been hurt.”

The actor had earlier made headlines for the same reason as well when he was at the Mount Mary Church along with his Street Dancer 3D costar Nora Fatehi when a mob had surrounded them with one of the fans getting close to touching the starlet inappropriately.

“They were walking back from the church when a fan touched Nora and was about to touch her inappropriately, when Varun again put out his hand and stopped the perverted fan from accomplishing what he wanted to do. Varun is always very alert as to what is happening around him,” a Deccan Chronicle reporter cited the incident.