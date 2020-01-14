Selena Gomez drops 'never before seen alternate video for Look At Her Now'

Selena Gomez on Tuesday dropped an alternate video for her newly released song "Look At Her Now".

Posting a video clip on Twitter, the singer wrote : "Check out the never before seen alternate video for Look At Her Now".

Selena recently released a new album "Rare" along with several music videos after a lengthy musical hiatus.

The singer collaborated with Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter for the track.





