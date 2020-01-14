close
Tue Jan 14, 2020
World

Web Desk
January 14, 2020

Selena Gomez drops 'never before seen alternate video for Look At Her Now'

World

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 14, 2020

Selena Gomez on Tuesday dropped an alternate video for  her newly released song "Look  At Her Now".

Posting  a  video clip on Twitter, the singer wrote :  "Check out the never before seen alternate video for Look At Her Now".

Selena recently released a new album "Rare"  along with  several music videos after a lengthy musical hiatus.

The singer collaborated with  Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter for the track.


