Tue Jan 14, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 14, 2020

Locals shoot dead leopard after it injured two people in Swat

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 14, 2020
YouTube/Irfan Ullah/Screenshot via The News

SWAT: Locals shot dead  a leopard after the big cat attacked a residential area and injured two men in Sar Banda area of the city's Matta town, police  confirmed on Tuesday.

The wounded men were taken to a local hospital, police added.

According to the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for Matta, Shaukat Khan, the leopard had entered the residential area from Sar Banda and attacked people, wounding two. In response, the locals opened fire on the feline and killed it.

The DSP added that the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) officers had reached the site of the incident and were obtaining further information.

