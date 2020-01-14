Federal cabinet to meet today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet today to review the country's overall political and economic situation.

According to a notification issued by the Prime Minister Office, the cabinet will take up a 16-point agenda and will also get an update on the implementation of previous cabinet decisions.

The cabinet will also be briefed on the performance of different departments. The federal cabinet is also likely to approve decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee and give approval for the air service agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Defense Division's proposal for deputation of flag officer as director general Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMDA), and appointment of member production control MPC in Heavy Industries Taxila Board is also expected to be approved in today’s meeting.

The body will also review the Establishment Division's proposal for posting of member in-charge Wafaqi Mohtasib at Ombudsman's Secretariat, regional office, Karachi.

The cabinet will also be presented with a report regarding the allocation of four per cent quota for the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal area and Giglit Baltitistan.

The body will also approve the appointment of Pakistan State Oil’s managing director/chief executive officer. Along with this, the cabinet will also approve the appointment of a judge for a banking court in Lahore.

The meeting would also take up proposal for the construction of high-rise buildings in Karachi, Lahore and Multan.

The Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination is expected to brief the cabinet on the status of homeopathic colleges in the country. The briefing was added to the agenda after a complaint was filed on the citizens portal.

During the last cabinet meeting on January 1, approved an amendment to the Pakistan Army Act in light of the Supreme Court's directions last month in a case pertaining to an extension in the tenure of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The National Assembly and Senate had later approved the Army Act 1952, Pakistan Air Force Act 1953 and the Pakistan Navy Ordinance 1961, formalising the length of tenure of the three services chiefs.