Federal Cabinet meets to discuss overall political, economic situation

A meeting of the Federal Cabinet is under way in Islamabad to discuss the overall economic and political situation in the country including the National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance 2019.

According to the PM Office, the cabinet will discussing an eight-point agenda under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s chairmanship.

This is the first cabinet meeting since it gave approval to the recently introduced NAB ordinance, which has come under severe criticism from the opposition parties.

It is also expected that the cabinet will give a go ahead to the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee. The National College of Art Institute’s draft bill is also listed as an agenda item.

The cabinet will also approve the State Bank of Pakistan’s yearly publication, and deliberate on the handing over of Norwegian citizen Muhammad Owais to the Norway authorities.

Handing over Sohail Ahmed to British authorities will also be discussed in the meeting. The meeting is also expected to approve the appointment of CEO of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority.