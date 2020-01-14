Jennifer Aniston jumps on the Instagram filter bandwagon with '2020 predictions'

Hollywood’s leading lady Jennifer Aniston needs no automated future predictor to tell how her 2020 is going to be like because we know for a fact that success and glory will follow the diva.



But the 50-year-old Murder Mystery actor still turned to her Instagram Stories with a filter that has become rather popular amongst netizens of late, giving a glimpse of what the new year holds for them.

The adorable video of the Friends star trying out the 2020 predictions filter shows her looking eager and trying to figure out what fate she will be handed by the computerized tool.

And as the filter stops at the word “Free”, Jen’s endearing reaction caught everyone’s attention.

Check out the post here:







