Channing Tatum, Jessie J shop from the children's section a month after split

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hollywood actor Channing Tatum and British singer Jessie J had stirred up quite a storm in the recent past after they parted ways.
And while the two continued to send cryptic messages since their split, a little birdy now tells that the two might be ready to give each other one more chance.
According a report by E! News, citing sources, the ex-flames who had called it quits nearly a month prior were papped together once again in Los Angeles.
The two were spotted roaming around a high-end furnishing store’s children’s section.
The grapevine revealed: “They were both dressed down in sweats and trying to be low-key. No PDA but both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items."
While this could be nothing more than a possible friendship, the 21 Jump Street actor is also said to be getting ready to mingle as he’s reportedly looking at members-only application Raya.
Another source spilled to E! News: “He's been on Raya for a few weeks. He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it. He wants to have fun again and he doesn't care if he meets someone online, a set up or just walking down the street."
Hollywood actor Channing Tatum and British singer Jessie J had stirred up quite a storm in the recent past after they parted ways.
And while the two continued to send cryptic messages since their split, a little birdy now tells that the two might be ready to give each other one more chance.
According a report by E! News, citing sources, the ex-flames who had called it quits nearly a month prior were papped together once again in Los Angeles.
The two were spotted roaming around a high-end furnishing store’s children’s section.
The grapevine revealed: “They were both dressed down in sweats and trying to be low-key. No PDA but both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items."
While this could be nothing more than a possible friendship, the 21 Jump Street actor is also said to be getting ready to mingle as he’s reportedly looking at members-only application Raya.
Another source spilled to E! News: “He's been on Raya for a few weeks. He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it. He wants to have fun again and he doesn't care if he meets someone online, a set up or just walking down the street."