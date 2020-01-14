Channing Tatum, Jessie J shop from the children's section a month after split

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum and British singer Jessie J had stirred up quite a storm in the recent past after they parted ways.

And while the two continued to send cryptic messages since their split, a little birdy now tells that the two might be ready to give each other one more chance.

According a report by E! News, citing sources, the ex-flames who had called it quits nearly a month prior were papped together once again in Los Angeles.

The two were spotted roaming around a high-end furnishing store’s children’s section.

The grapevine revealed: “They were both dressed down in sweats and trying to be low-key. No PDA but both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items."

While this could be nothing more than a possible friendship, the 21 Jump Street actor is also said to be getting ready to mingle as he’s reportedly looking at members-only application Raya.

Another source spilled to E! News: “He's been on Raya for a few weeks. He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it. He wants to have fun again and he doesn't care if he meets someone online, a set up or just walking down the street."