Ashwiny Iyer Tiwar opens up about Kangana Ranaut and her composure in 'Panga'

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari recently shared her thoughts on Kangana Ranaut and her portrayal of a sports player in Panga. She spoke about her casting decision in a recent interview.



Ashwiny recently revealed that Kangana Ranaut was in fact her very first choice when it came to playing the role of a retired sports player in Panga.

In an attempt to reach the actress, Ashwiny sent Kangana a list of her films, and upon receiving the list, Kangana called the film maker, stating, “You need not update me on the work you have done, I know about you.”

During an interview with the Times of India Ashwiny revealed that although Kangana always finds some way to land herself amidst controversy, she decided to not lose faith in her star.

She was quoted saying, “If at all we have any misunderstanding, we (had decided that we) shall clarify it.”

She also clarified how, with the long schedules that stars have to endure, it is only natural for them to have mood swings from time to time, however Kangana has been dubbed a superstar by the filmmaker, for she has a calm and cool aura about her, one which allows her to effortlessly maintain her composure.