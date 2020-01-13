Heavy snowfall disconnects Chitral from other parts of country

PESHAWAR: Heavy snowfall in Chitral has disconnected the district from the rest of the country as the main road has been blocked due to an avalanche near the Lowari Tunnel at Baradam area.

Chitral and its adjoining areas have been receiving heavy snowfall from Sunday night, resulting in the closure of all roads in the district for traffic.

The main road link connecting Chitral with the rest of the country is also closed due to heavy snow near Lawari Tunnel.

An ice avalanche fell near the Lowari Tunnel in Baradam area, as a result of which the road link has been closed for vehicular traffic, SHO Police Station Ashriat said.

He said areas including Booni, Mastooj, Garam Chasma, Kailash valley, and Torkhaho are totally disconnected.

Due to heavy snow, the availability of fuel wood has also taken a hit in the local markets, increasing miseries of the people of the area who are bearing the severe cold and harsh weather.

Locals have stressed upon the departments concerned to make arrangements for clearance of roads so that link of Chitral with other parts of the country is restored.