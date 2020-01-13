Balochistan: More than 200 vehicles stranded due to heavy snowfall

QUETTA: At least 14 people died across Balochistan due to heavy rains and snowfall-related incidents, while more than 200 cars and passenger coaches are still stranded in Killa Saifullah district’s Kan Mehtarzai area.

Deputy Commissioner Killa Saifullah said that it is hoped that rescue personnel will reach the stranded people in a few hours, adding that public transport has been stopped from going into snow-affected areas.

Passenger coaches, with women and children, are stranded in Mehtarzai area, with reports of passengers running out of vehicle fuel and food supplies.

Levies personnel said that till now more than 300 people are stuck in their cars in Kan Mehtarzai area, adding that the district administration has no resources and the vehicles are almost buried under snow.

“We are getting no support from the government, there are women, kids and sick people as well,” a distressed passenger said.

“There are no settlements anywhere nearby, fuel in several cars is about to end while engines are almost dead,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy commissioner Killa Saifullah said that the government had already informed masses about the expected massive snow storm.



Life has come to a standstill in parts of Balochistan due to harsh snowfall as the temperature reached -14C.

Emergency was imposed in seven districts of Balochistan on Sunday after a spell of heavy rain and snowfall across the province. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) declared emergency in Mastung, Qila Abdullah, Kech, Ziarat, Harnai, and Pishin districts.

