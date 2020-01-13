close
Mon Jan 13, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
January 13, 2020

Kriti Sanon's new family member breaks the internet

Kriti Sanon's new family member broke the internet. Photo: Instagram

Kriti Sanon recently broke the internet with a new update she made on her Instagram account. The star introduced the newest addition to her family in the update. 

She introduced the newest addition through a picture with her sister Nupur Sanon who could be seen holding the tiny tyke in her hands alongside her sister.

The cute and fluffy Teacup poodle appears to have the softest and curliest fur.

The star captioned her post with the words, “Phoebe! Meet the new member of our family! She is adooorraabbbllee! Disco has a new friend at home.. Girlfriend or sister -- yet to be decided! @nupursanon.”

Check out her post below

Kriti is a well-known animal lover and already has a dog named Disco at her home. 

An adorable video of the tiny member was also posted to Instagram by Kriti's sister, Nupur.


