Taimur Ali Khan to debut with his very own diaper commercial?

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's tiny tot never fails to make heads turn when is out and about with his parents. Fans from all over the world have been sent into an excited frenzy after finding out that the tiny star's parents might consent to a commercial deal, with the biggest payoff.

Recently it seems even companies have caught on to Taimur's booming popularity, with news of a diaper commercial coming his way, Taimur seems ready to begin his debut in the industry.



According to a report by Mid-Day, the munchkin's parents were approached by a leading diaper brand, more than once. Initially, the parents refused to partake, however, with the time that has gone by, it seems as though the parents have reconsidered the offer.

The report further went on to explain how big of a payoff the parents can expect for their son's role. Apparently the pay off could reach to a whopping 1.5 crore for a 3 hour show.

A source told the daily, “The head honchos of the brand were eager to get Saif-Kareena on board and have been in talks with them for over a year. While their star power was the primary driving factor, one of the reasons for reaching out to the couple was their son Taimur Ali Khan's popularity that cuts across age groups."

"Although the duo had turned down the offer earlier, they did a rethink when the brand officials persisted over the past few months. It was only recently that they decided to lend their face to the product. They are expected to take home a fat pay cheque of Rs 1.5 crore for a three-hour appearance today," it added.



The news has not yet been confirmed and it is possible that Taimur's market value might even increase.