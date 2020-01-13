Shraddha Kapoor shakes a leg with fan to promote 'Street Dancer 3D'

Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan shook a leg with the fans during the promotion of their upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D.



The dance video of Shraddha is doing rounds on the internet. In the clip, one can see Shradda enthralling the fans on a hit track of her film.

Shraddha, Varun and Nora Fatehi are in Ahmedabad for the promotion of their film.

The team of Street Dancer 3D actor Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, director Remo D'Souza, producers Bhushan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza participated in kite flying festival as well, that marks Makar Sankranti — the beginning of harvest season.

Jokingly, Shraddha had complained that Varun Dhawan did not let her fly the kite even though she asked him only "59 times."



The film will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.