Katrina Kaif all smiles as she praises 'Sooryavanshi' team

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has shared an adorable photo with her upcoming film Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar and director Rohit Shetty, and the picture is winning hearts on the internet.



Katrina took to Instagram early on Monday morning and shared the dazzling photo where she can be seen holding hands of Akshay and Shetty as she appears chirpy in sky-blue saree.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress wrote, “A perfect start to the year ....friends , laughs , smiles , onset.”

The Bollywood actor lauded the entire team of Sooryavanshi saying “the best crew entire team, everyday on set has been full of so much love and joy, just how films should be made.”

Tagging Akshay and Shetty Sooryavanshi actress confirmed release date of the film saying “see u in cinemas March 27th.”

Katrina and Akshay Kumar will be seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi. The film will hit the cinemas on March 27.