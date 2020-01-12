Miley Cyrus is relieved to have parted ways with Liam Hemsworth: Here's why

Months after their split, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth seems to have moved on from their divorce.

While Cyrus left fans surprised by the pace with which she has recovered from the divorce , they are glad that she has found a new boyfriend in fellow singer, Cody Simpson.

On the other hand, Hemsworth is reportedly dating model Gabriella Brooks.

The former couple had announced that they would be filing for divorce less than a year after they got married, leaving their fans in utter shock.

Citing sources, People had reported that it was Cyrus who chose to end the relationship.

Giving the reason behind the divorce, the sources said Hemsworth had partied too much and Cyrus was not able to handle his constant drinking and drug use.

According to latest reports, Cyrus thinks she has finally been able to find some relief.

“Miley is relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to their divorce. She just wants to move on,” the sources said.







