Sun Jan 12, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 12, 2020

Miley Cyrus is relieved to have parted ways with Liam Hemsworth: Here's why

Sun, Jan 12, 2020

Months after their split, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth seems to have moved on from  their  divorce.

While Cyrus left fans surprised by the pace with which she has recovered  from the divorce , they are glad that she has found a new  boyfriend in fellow singer, Cody Simpson.

On the other hand, Hemsworth is reportedly dating model Gabriella Brooks.

The former couple had announced that they would be filing for divorce less than a year after they got married, leaving their fans in utter shock.

 Citing sources, People had reported that it was Cyrus who chose to end the relationship. 

Giving the reason behind the divorce, the sources said Hemsworth had partied too much and Cyrus was not able to handle his constant drinking and drug use.

According to latest reports, Cyrus thinks she has finally been able to find some relief.

“Miley is relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to their divorce. She just wants to move on,” the sources said.



