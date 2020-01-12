Shibani Dandekar reveals her take on handling trolls

Shibani Dandekar is a fashion and beauty icon, well known for her social media presence. The star's fashion sense is often raved about in all corners of the globe.



However, her posts also end up garnering a lot of scrutiny from time to time, especially her bikini clad ones with beau Farhan Akhtar. The star has never been shy of putting trolls in their place and that does not seem to have any chance of changing.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed, “Every now and then, I have these moments where I feel somebody needs to be told to just stop. Sometimes, they would write nasty things, but generally, I just don’t give them time and attention. I just skim and read but don’t go through the comments completely. I remember only the good things and there are many sweet people also who have nice things to say,” Shibani says.



Amdist the fame and and popularity that Shibani received after her debut in Bollywood, she came to the understanding that it is important to remain grounded. She said, “Your life changes after the limelight is on you. Sometimes, it is easy to get caught up in the nonsense. Thus, I feel staying grounded is very important and you have to manage this on a daily basis.”

Despite the constant attention and pressure of being watched, Shibani aims to make her life as real as possible. She stated, “Name, fame, money — nothing is forever. I am just grateful for the experiences and the opportunities I get. That’s something you have to remind yourself every day, because there are moments that you get so caught up in your schedule and feel like you’re losing your mind. That’s when you have to reset yourself and understand why you’re doing this,” she asserts.

“It is like a journey that you go on and you meet people along the way, including your fans. I feel just in terms of knowing who is real, who has got your back, and who’s there for you is what helps you stay grounded and real,” Shibani concludes by saying.

