Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' leaked online after JNU visit

Deepika Padukone's new release "Chhapaak" has been reportedly leaked online within hours after it hit theaters in India.

Citing local media reports, Hindustan Times reported on Saturday that Chhapaak is available for free downloads on several websites.

Deepika Padukone's film became the latest victim of piracy days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's supporters called for boycott of the movie following the actor's visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

The actor had visited the JNU to express solidarity with the students and teachers after a group of masked men stormed the campus.

Padukone sparked a social media storm after showing solidarity with students who were attacked at the university.

Indian film stars have traditionally shied away from politics, fearing their films could be boycotted or their safety threatened.

The industry also relies heavily on government support.