Sat Jan 11, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
January 11, 2020

Sara Ali Khan bore uncanny resemblance to Taimur; actress shares childhood throwback pic

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 11, 2020

After treating her fans with  exotic pictures from her vacations in Maldives, Sara Ali Khan on Saturday provided a glimpse of her childhood.

Taking to Instagram, Khan shared a throwback picture of her childhood.

"Loved the sun, for many suns," she captioned the picture in which she looks adorable.

Some fans were of the view that Sara Ali Khan had an uncanny resemblance to her brother Taimur Ali Khan in her childhood. Others thought they had completely different hair color.

Taimur is the three-year-old son of Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and  Kareena Kapoor.

Check out her picture:

View this post on Instagram

Loved the sun, for many suns ️

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on



