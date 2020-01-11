Sara Ali Khan bore uncanny resemblance to Taimur; actress shares childhood throwback pic

After treating her fans with exotic pictures from her vacations in Maldives, Sara Ali Khan on Saturday provided a glimpse of her childhood.

Taking to Instagram, Khan shared a throwback picture of her childhood.

"Loved the sun, for many suns," she captioned the picture in which she looks adorable.

Some fans were of the view that Sara Ali Khan had an uncanny resemblance to her brother Taimur Ali Khan in her childhood. Others thought they had completely different hair color.

Taimur is the three-year-old son of Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

