Fri Jan 10, 2020
January 10, 2020

Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in white shalwar suit: pictures inside

Fri, Jan 10, 2020
 

Sara Ali Khan  was clicked by paparazzi on Friday as she stepped out of  a  cinema.

According to Indian media, she was snapped after attending the screening of her father Saif Ali Khan's latest film Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero.

The actress looked gorgeous and happy in white shalwar suit during her outing.

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath; and starred in Rohit Shetty directorial "Simmba" in 2018.

Khan will next be seen in director Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama opposed Kartik Aaryan on 14 February.

She is also set to work opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of "Coolie No.1".

Check out her photos here:








