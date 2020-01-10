Ellen DeGeneres's GoFundMe for Australian wildfires amasses a record breaking 1.1 billion

Ellen DeGeneres recently won hearts once again with her generosity after she aided a supportive hand towards the Australian wildfires.



On her talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the beloved star announced the launch of her GoFundMe campaign, aimed at aiding firefighters, animals and other residents affected by the catastrophe.

The goal of the page is to reach about $5 million and Ellen announced that all proceeds will go directly towards the Australian Red Cross, a humanitarian charity service, as well as WIRES, which is Australia's largest wildfire rescue organization.



She was quoted as saying, “I love Australia. I love Australia so much, I even married an Australian."

“Right now, Australia needs our help. Wildfires have been burning for four months and with record-breaking heat,” she said.

“Thousands of people have been displaced,” she added. “Homes have been burned, lives have been lost.”



Ellen addressed the animal death toll during the show, revealing it to have hit over 1 billion.

“It’s unbelievable. Nearly a third of their habitat has been destroyed,” said she. “It will take years for Australia to rebuild and they need our help.”

Check out the video below

Since her GoFundMe went live, it has amassed almost $1.1 million, from almost 13,000 donors. Part of the funds come from $100,000 donation from Shutterfly, $250,000 was donated by the United Airlines and $50,000 came from Starbucks.