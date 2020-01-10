Hrithik Roshan details his experiences in Bollywood and trusting his instincts

Hrithik Roshan has boomed within the last few months of 2019, all thanks to his hit films, one after another. With rising popularity, Hrithik revealed to have become more instinctual.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Hrithik Roshan went on to talk about his experiences and time within the industry. He was quoted as saying, “I am loving this phase of my career. It feels like the journey has just begun."

The star reminisced about his journey and successes so far, stating, "Each year, and with every film, there has been so much of learning."

He continued on, revealing how his confidence and belief within himself begins to strengthen with each passing day, "But it is only in the last couple of years that I have started feeling more assured as an actor."

"There is some sort of composure now and I trust my instincts more than ever. I don’t feel the need to be as meticulous about what I’m going to do for a particular shot and rather just let it all flow. It is a different feeling altogether," he added.

Speaking in regards to his future plans within the industry, almost 10 years down the line, Hrithik revealed, "A decade is a long time and one’s thoughts and goals would either change or evolve during this time period. Having said that, an ideal target to achieve would always be to have a healthy balance between doing quality work and spending enough time with my family."