Kangana Ranaut’s 'Panga' coach in awe over how fast she picks up techniques

Kangana Ranaut’s Panga, has stirred up a large amount of interest in the eyes of the audience. The film features the Bollywood star portraying the role of a mother who has just recently made her debut as a Kabaddi player.



Kangana's trainer recently weighed in on her training program and preparation schedule for Panga, during a conversation with the Mumbai Mirror.

Her trainer, Gauri stated, “She told me to teach her the basic moves on our first meeting itself. I was shocked as I teach young girls and even they take almost six months to reach that level of training. Kangana picked up the dodging techniques just by observing it a couple of times. I was awestruck.”

Explaining the rigors of training, Gauri explained, “Starting at 8 am every day, we would train for two hours. Kangana never missed a session and was punctual throughout. We shot in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai in different weathers, but Kangana’s dedication never wavered.”

“Kabaddi requires swift legwork, so her workout routine included squats and lunges. We trained on attack strategies, defence, how to go for the bonus and which leg to put the weight on in each position.”

She further went on to talk about how pre and post pregnancy workout modules are different. She stated, “She had to weigh more than usual for the post-pregnancy shoot, so for that segment we focused on gaining muscle rather than losing weight.”

