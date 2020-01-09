Sara Ali Khan takes followers for a stroll inside New York's Central Park

Sara Ali Khan having spent an extensive period in New York, still has her heart roving the streets of the metropolis.

The 24-year-old diva is proving just that with her new Instagram post that gives a glimpse into her throwback vacation to the Big Apple that she took in November last year.

The Kedarnath actor’s fans were overjoyed to see another unseen video of their idol roving about in Central Park and looking as cute as a button.

In the short clip, Sara shows her followers around Central Park as she wows fans in her purple puffer jacket and adorable bunny earmuffs as she rides a carriage with her friend Iipsita.

Meanwhile on the professional front, Sara will next be seen on the big screens with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal which sees the light of day on February 14, 2020. On the other hand, the starlet also has David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 in the pipeline where she weaves magic with Varun Dhawan.