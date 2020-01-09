Officials launch police complaint against Akshay Kumar's new ad

Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar recently landed amidst a large hip of legal trouble due to his latest washing powder commercial, in which he portrays himself as a Maratha warrior.

The star's role is that of a warrior who returns home to his kingdom after successfully slaying his enemies.

In the add, when one of the soldier's wives taunts the army for having dirty clothes, Akshay is heard saying that if an army can win battles, they can also wash clothes.

However, it seems as though the commercial was not well received by the audience, particularly the Marathi people. According to TOI, they filed a police complaint in the Worli police station in Mumbai against the star for allegedly mocking the Marathi culture and hurting their sentiments.

Akshay has not responded to any of the claims as of yet.