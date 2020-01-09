Kajol shares her heartbreaking story about miscarriage

Kajol is considered one of Bollywood's most beloved stars due to her personality and demeanor. Recently she went completely candid during an interview, revealing one of her most painful memories.



During a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Kajol spoke about her marriage, meeting her husband and one of her most painful life experiences.

Kajol revealed that during the shoot for Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham in 2001, she was pregnant and although the film was such a success, she could not bring herself to celebrate the occasion because she had suffered a miscarriage only a while prior.

She was quoted saying, “Over time, we began planning to have kids. I was pregnant during Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001, but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day–the film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that–it was tough,” she said in the interview. “But eventually it worked out–we had Nysa and Yug and our family’s complete."

In regards to how she met her husband, Ajay Devgn, Kajol revealed, “We met 25 years ago, on the sets of Hulchul–I was ready for the shot & asked, ‘Where’s my hero?’ Someone pointed him out–he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bitched about him! We began talking on set & became friends.”

She went onto say, “I was dating someone at the time & so was he–I’ve even complained about my then boyfriend to him! Soon, we both broke up with our significant others. Neither of us proposed–it was understood that we were to be together. It went from hand-holding to a lot more before we knew it.” Humans of Bombay shared her interview to their Instagram page.

She went onto say, "We got married at home & gave the media the wrong venue–we wanted it to be our day. We had a Punjabi ceremony & a Marathi one! I remember, during the pheras Ajay was desperately trying to get the pandit to hurry up & even tried to bribe him!"



"I wanted a long honeymoon–so we travelled to Sydney, Hawaii, Los Angeles… But 5 weeks into it, he fell sick & said, ‘Baby, book me on the next flight home!’ We were supposed to do Egypt, but we cut it short," she added.

"We’ve been through so much–we’ve formed our own company, Ajay’s on his 100th film & every day we’re building something new. Life with him is content–we’re not too romantic or anything–we care for each other. If I’m thinking idiotic things, it’ll come out of my mouth without a filter & vice versa. Like right now I’m thinking that he owes me a trip to Egypt!” the star concluded.