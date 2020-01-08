PM Imran calls on US and Iran to de-escalate; says Pakistan won't be part of conflict

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday called on the United States and Iran to de-escalate after two military bases in Iraq, housing American troops, were attacked with Tehran claiming responsibility for it as vengeance for Iranian commander Soleimani's killing.

According to Radio Pakistan, the premier held a meeting with Oman's Minister for Endowment and Religious Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad during which he expressed concern at the "the evolving situation in the region [Middle East]".

Tensions between the US and Iran heightened when last Friday Al Quds commander Qassem Soleimani was killed by a US drone strike ordered by President Trump. The American president held Soleimani responsible for a rocket attack days earlier that had killed an American contractor working in Iraq.

The prime minister said war was in nobody's interest and "made it clear that Pakistan would not be part of any conflict in the region".

Khan said during the meeting he had tried in the past to facilitate contacts between the US and Iran as well as Tehran and Riyadh for peaceful resolution of disputes.

He said Pakistan will play its part to "always be a partner for peace and play its role" to avoid conflict.

During the meeting, the prime minister also spoke of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir as well, urging the international community to act against the inhumane act of the BJP government against the Muslim population in the disputed territory.

He highlighted the "dire human rights and humanitarian situation" arising out of Indian-held Kashmir for more than five months.

Qassem Soleimani killed in US strike on Baghdad

Top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani was killed Friday in a US strike on Baghdad´s international airport.

The Pentagon had said US President Donald Trump ordered Soleimani's "killing," after a pro-Iran mob this week laid siege to the US embassy. Declaring three days of mourning across the country, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to take "severe revenge" for Soleimani´s death.

The US had acted in response to a rocket attack days earlier that had killed an American contractor working in Iraq. Trump had blamed Iran for a spate of rocket attacks targeting US forces as well as the siege at the embassy, saying: "They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat."

Trump says 'all is well' after Zarif tweets Iran targeted base in 'self-defense'

United States President Donald Trump confirmed that Iran had carried out missile strikes on a US base in Iraq, shortly after the attack. The US president said that an assessment of the casualties and damages was taking place and a statement would be made early Wednesday.

"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning," he tweeted.