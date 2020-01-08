Rani Mukerji says she earned her fan following through her work, not social media

Rani Mukerji has been on cloud nine as her recently released film, Mardaani 2 garnered a massive response at the box office. The high spirited 41-year-old actor recently expressed her satisfaction over the fan’s support to her film despite staying away from social media.

While many Bollywood celebrities keep in touch with their fans through different social media handles, the Hichki actor does not use the channel to garner fan following.

She said, “More than pressure, it’s a relief because as actors, we strive for people’s reaction, their adulation, love and faith. In my case, my fans have kept me relevant even though I’m not on social media, which is essential these days. So, if I still have a fan following that means I’ve probably earned it through my work.”

Showing gratitude towards her fans, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star expressed: “I feel blessed and their excitement towards my work has always been a positive critic in my life. I’m always charged to do better with each film of mine as don’t want to disappoint them,” Hindustan times reported.

Moreover, she also talked about her the social stigma of gender inequality that her film revolves around, she said: “As actors, we need the material to be bang on for us to bring it to life on screen and improvise on it to create a character that leaves a lasting impression.”

Rani emphasized on staying true to herself and saying what’s right despite its consequences. “As long as I’m making sense to some people it’s good enough. You don’t have to become miss congeniality and make everyone happy. You’ve to understand that sometimes there is a certain belief that I live by,” she said.

Reflecting about her dealing with criticism or giving suggestions to others, she said: “I’m open to criticism and advice that I should accept, follow. I believe in my position when people ask me questions, I’ve to answer them. They ask for advice too… And I give my point of view more than often.”

“Given my profession, fortunately or unfortunately, I’m made to give opinion on different topics. There are certain times and things I feel strongly about and react. But I understand when someone doesn’t like or accept it, they aren’t entitled to. That’s his or her right. Similarly, if somebody gives me an opinion then I too have the right to be okay or not,” she added.