Katrina Kaif celebrates 15 years in Bollywood

The newly arrived year holds great importance for Katrina Kaif not only because it brings forward her multiple exciting projects but also for the completion of her 15-year Bollywood career for which the Bharat actor is ‘extremely grateful’ to her fans.

The 36-year-old actor marked her debut in 2005 with Salman Khan's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and soon after her first her first mega hit, the Ek Tha Tiger actor started climbing up the stairs of success and is still adding feathers to her cap.

Reflecting on her career so far, Katrina expressed that she has always loved working in movies and for her there is no better place to be at than on a film set.

Thanking her fans for their support, Katrina said, “I feel extremely grateful and blessed to have had the audiences’ support as well love over all these years. They’ve backed me throughout my career — besides helping in my growth as an actor — in the industry. All of it brings a smile to your face as you know that the audience is with you, and is supporting wholeheartedly.”

“My journey, so far, has felt really incredible because of the sheer affection from the audience, as well as the industry and the media. I feel as if we have all — including the directors, producers and co-actors that I have worked with — been together on this journey,” she added.

Talking about her thoughts while nodding to any script, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor expressed, “I think your choices have to be instinctive and ought to come from the heart. Especially, in the last few years, the joy that I have found in playing characters in films such as Zero or Bharat has given me an incredible sense of fulfillment. And I really enjoy that process of building a character.”

Katrina also shared her plans for the year, “I am extremely excited about a few very interesting projects that I am currently in discussions for. I am making sure that I do things, or put myself in spaces where I feel challenged, inspired as well as excited. The idea is to maintain a mix and balance of different kinds of stories as well as genres that excite me.”