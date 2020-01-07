'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' film makers criticised over a throwback photo

The makers of Bollywood film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai were trolled after a throwback photo of actress and laughter queen Archana Puran Singh was uploaded on social media site Reddit.



In the photo one can see, Archana Puran Singh is "teaching" Romeo & Juliet in the class while holding a copy of the 1996 movie, starring DiCaprio and Claire Danes instead of the copy of the book.

Directed by Karan Johar, film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Archana was released in October, 1998. The hit movie collected 1.7 billion rupees at the box office.

Commenting on the photo, one user wrote, “Maybe it’s the day in which they get to watch the movie version."

“It’s a KJO movie after all. KJO must have asked to bring a “pretty “ cover for Romeo and Juliet,” wrote another.

