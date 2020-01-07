Sara Ali Khan wishes to sail back to Maldives

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan, who enjoyed her vacation in Maldives with family, returned to India on Monday evening.



The Simmba star treated her fans with the photos and videos while she was in Maldives with brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh.

Sara emerged as an aquawoman in one of her deep swimming videos, she shared on Instagram.

From bikini photos to swimming videos, it seems Sara Ali Khan enjoyed the dreamy moments of her life in Maldives.

Upon her return, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share more photos of her trip. Standing on a yacht in Maldives, Sara captioned it, “If I could sail back to the Maldives.”

Earlier, Sara and Ibrahim were spotted at the airport upon their return from Maldives last evening.



While mom Amrita and Ibrahim avoided to get clicked, Sara Ali Khan wished paparazzi a ‘happy new year’ at the airport.