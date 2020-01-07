Sunil Shetty opens up about his close friendship with Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty has opened up about his close friendship with superstar Salman Khan, saying that he is very humble at heart despite the name and fame.



The Tiger Zinda Hai actor and Shetty share a very close relationship.

In an interview with Times of India, Shetty said he sees a human side of Salman Khan and the Dabangg 3 star was a phenomenal human being.

The Hera Pheri actor revealed that that Salman Khan is a superstar and very humble at heart. People like Khan never fail in their life and these kind of people are very few, he added.



Salman Khan still lives in a one-bedroom apartment and his drivers and other staff are still the same, he added.

“Me and Salman meet every two months and enjoy conversations,” he said.