Forbes names Pakistan among top 10 underrated travel destinations for 2020

Pakistan is one of the top 10 under-the-radar travel destinations for 2020, according to recent article published by Forbes.

Despite tipping Pakistan off as one of the next big destinations since a few years, the recent visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has made Pakistan one of the most-anticipated destinations to watch out for, according the Wild Frontiers.

"Pakistan is perhaps the ultimate adventure travel destination," said Wild Frontier founder Jonny Bealby.

"It offers ancient Indus civilisations stretching back 4,000 years, and exciting cities like Lahore with its forts, mosques and palaces. But most of all, it offers incredible scenery, particularly in the north where the three greatest mountain ranges collide.

"Pakistan is great for trekking, mountain biking, rafting or just cultural tourism. The infrastructure has also improved, with resurfaced roads and new tunnels cutting down travel time, new luxury hotels are opening up in the region," he added.

Other places on the list include Saudi Arabia, Chad, Armenia, Tunisia, Algeria, and Eritrea among others.

Last year, travel magazine Conde Nast named Pakistan as its number one travel destination for 2020. The same year, the British Backpacker Society had also ranked the country as the number one travel destination in the world.