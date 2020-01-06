Ranveer Singh channels inner Kapil Dev, wishes the cricketer happy birthday

Ranveer Singh recently won the internet after his sweet and adorable birthday wish for former cricketer Kapil Dev went viral.



In the birthday post, the star wrote “Happy Birthday, Legend! Thank you for showing us the way You made us proud. Now it’s our turn...”

In one of the pictures, Ranveer can be seen with the former cricketer and 83 director Kabir Khan. While in the other picture Kapil is visibly seen playing his famous Natraj shot, with Ranveer in the background, learning from the master.

The third and final picture showcases Kapil and Ranveer standing with their arms around each other.

Check the post below



