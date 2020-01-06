close
Mon Jan 06, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
January 6, 2020

Ranveer Singh channels inner Kapil Dev, wishes the cricketer happy birthday

 Ranveer Singh  recently won the internet  after his sweet and adorable birthday wish for  former cricketer Kapil Dev went viral. 

In the birthday post, the star wrote “Happy Birthday, Legend! Thank you for showing us the way You made us proud. Now it’s our turn...”

In one of the pictures,  Ranveer can be seen with the former cricketer and  83 director Kabir Khan. While in the other picture   Kapil is visibly seen  playing his famous Natraj shot, with Ranveer in the background, learning from the master. 

The third and final picture showcases  Kapil and Ranveer standing with their arms around each other.  

Check the post below


