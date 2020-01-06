Guru Gobind's birth celebrations in Kartarpur negates Indian propaganda on minority rights in Pakistan: Awan

Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that the presence of hundreds of Sikh pilgrims at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh was a "negation of Indian propaganda" regarding the treatment of minorities in Pakistan.

On Friday, dozens of demonstrators had protested over alleged unjust treatment of police in a case involving the marriage of a young couple, which was portrayed as a communal issue by the Indian media.

Awan took to Twitter today to debunk the Indian claim by pointing out the event held at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

"The Kartarpur Corridor is a corridor of peace, respect and love. The participation of hundreds of Sikh pilgrims in celebrations is a reflection of the peaceful and bright face of Pakistan," the special assistant to the prime minister said.



She further said that "the participation of people from different faiths and expression of solidarity with the Sikh community was proof that all the communities were partners in the development and progress of Pakistan."

Protest in Nankana Sahib

Angry protesters had last week gotten into a scuffle with the police over the arrest of some unidentified individuals in a case involving the marriage of a young couple in Nankana Sahib.

The protesters had dispersed after negotiations with the government, which had assured them of justice. However, the news had been picked up by sections of the Indian media and the dispute was portrayed as a communal issue.

Pakistan had later rejected the attempt to malign the country, with the Foreign Office and Imran Khan both issuing statements to reject the reports of the Indian media and highlighting the facts on the ground.