Sun Jan 05, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
January 6, 2020

Sara Ali Khan's deep sea swimming video drowns internet

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 06, 2020

MALDIVES: Bollywood's charming actress Sara Ali Khan, who is enjoying her vacation in Maldives with family, has emerged as an aquawoman in her latest deep sea swimming video.

Sara, along with her brother Ibrahim and actress mother Amrita Singh, is on a much needed gateway, giving fans  major vacation goals.

The Simba actress,  who is already trending for her bikini photos from the vacation, shared a stunning video, in which  she can be seen enjoying dreamy moments of her life.

Sara, who  has an unimaginable fan base,  has  stunned the  admirers by sharing a  video with the caption: "If paradise had a colour".

Saif Ali Khan's daughter is spending some quality time in Maldives. She's been sharing images on her social media handle from her vacay with Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan, making her fans  to pack their back too.


The much-praised actress of the Bollywood has shared pictures and videos from her vacation on social media to set the Internet ablaze every now and then. 




