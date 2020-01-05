Kangana Ranaut gets ready to tie the knot as she unveils her softer side

Bollywood’s fierce and outspoken actor Kangana Ranaut may have put up a brave and bold face in front of the industry but the diva finally let loose her softer side.

During an interview the 33-year-old Queen actor spoke about her marriage and how her perspective on it is slowly starting to change as she had previously found it difficult to find a partner but not anymore.

“Undeniably, I have always felt it is difficult to find someone who will be on the same level,” she was quoted by Deccan Chronicle.

“However, after having met Nitesh Tiwari (husband of Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari), and noticing them so amicable and loving in their marriage, my opinion on marriage has changed. He supports his wife so wholeheartedly. Marriage seems possible to me now,” she adds.

She further describes her future potential life partner to be having the following characteristics: “He should be someone more intelligent, beautiful (handsome), and more talented than me.”