Akshay Kumar talks about his sari in 'Laxmmi Bomb'

Akshay Kumar's career has seen extensive strides, the star has been breaking movie records, left, right and center. However, it does not appear that his success comes without hard labor.



Recently, another movie seems to be under works with Akshay. He gave fans a sneak peak of his Laxmmi Bomb and blasted the internet into smithereens.

During a conversation with Mid Day, the star revealed that he was actually quite comfortable in a sari, despite what many others feel. He was quoted saying, “I am comfortable in a sari and had no problem shooting in it. I love doing tricky stuff. It is one of the most difficult characters I have played. I had to internalize the character and get the body language right.”

“Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about... but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone... isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb.”



