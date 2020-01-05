Vikrant Massey opens up on Deepika Padukone's acting efforts in 'Chhapaak'

Vikrant Massey recently came out, revealing details regarding Deepika Padukone and what she did to, not only prepare for the role, but do justice to with Laxmi Agarwal's character, in Chhapaak. The star plays a vital role in the film alongside his on-screen ladylove.

Vikrant wishes the movie sheds some light on the issue of acid attacks and how heinous of a crime it truly is. He hopes that the film makes some significant change for the lives of women in India.

According to a report by IANS, he was quoted saying, “I just hope with this film, a conversation starts on why acid attacks happen on women, and what actions need to be taken to stop the heinous crime. It is not that we do not know, it is just that we ignore.”

In regards to sharing screen space with Deepika, Vikrant stated, “I do not know what process she follows to create a character but from my observation I can say she internalises the character she portrays on screen and, at times, it takes a toll on her. I know that the character of Malti is special for her and it impacted her as a performer.”

“There were days when she would respond like Malti even off-camera. I think as an actress, she has given her all, emptied herself to create Malti. Perhaps that is why she was overwhelmed during the trailer launch of the film,” he added.

The film is inspired by the story of Laxmi Agarwal, who is an acid attack survivor from 2005. She later ended up becoming the Indian campaigner for Stop Acid Sale, advocating for survivors.

Vikrant shared,“Seldom has it happened that we look beyond appearance when it comes to a love story. In our cinema, we always prioritise vanity and the beauty of the girl. Here is a love story where the boy and the girl fall in love because of the individuals they are. This part of the narrative is very special.”