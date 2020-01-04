Iraqi TV channel airs footage allegedly of US strike that killed Soleimani

A CCTV footage allegedly of the US strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was aired by an Iraqi TV channel, on Saturday.



Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' foreign arm Al Quds, was killed in an airstrike ordered by President Trump . The move triggered tensions between Tehran and Washington as the former vowed vengeance for Soleimani's killing.

British news agency Reuters said it could not confirm whether it is the actual footage of the strike that killed the Al Quds' chief.



In the video, a car can be seen blown to bits by a missile.

Iran vows revenge for Soleimani's murder

Iran vowed to take revenge against the US along with "free nations of the region" for the strike.

"There is no doubt that the great nation of Iran and the other free nations of the region will take revenge for this gruesome crime from criminal America," Rouhani said in a statement posted on the Iranian government website.

Iran´s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed "severe revenge" after the United States killed the commander of the Islamic republic´s Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad on Friday.

"Martyrdom was the reward for his ceaseless efforts in all these years," Khamenei said on his Farsi-language Twitter account in reference to Soleimani, also declaring three days of mourning.

"With him gone, God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped, but severe revenge awaits the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his blood and other martyrs´ in last night´s incident".

As per latest reports, Soleimani's body has been transported to Karbala and will be taken to Iran on Sunday.