close
Sat Jan 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 4, 2020

Cody Simpson trashes cheating allegations with Miley Cyrus: Where was he on Christmas?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 04, 2020
Cody Simpson trashes cheating allegations with Miley Cyrus: Where was he on Christmas?

Cody Simpson was lately accused of cheating on ladylove Miley Cyrus amidst news that they even spent Christmas Eve apart from each other.

According to Page Six, Cody was seen getting drunk and kissing a girl the night before Christmas Eve alongside a bunch of unidentified female fans.

“He was drinking and flirting with girls,” one insider told the outlet. “He was texting Miley while there,” it added.

Meanwhile, Miley said that she felt lonely on Christmas even with a house full of family and friends.

“Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone,” she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like shit cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone . In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace , and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins! PS @waynecoyne5 & @stevendrozd are so bad ass for helping me put this together so fuckin fast so I could share w my fans by Christmas! Recorded at my little garage studio in LA , I wrote the song driving there from Malibu! @vijatm is always the best at turning my crazy idea into reality and created this set up so I could shoot a cover the same night! @bradleykennetheyewear

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

“In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC!” Miley said.

However, Cody has dispelled all cheating allegations with the Wrecking Ball singer saying that he spent the occasion with her family in Tennessee.

“It was a great Christmas out in Nashville,” he shared.

Cody added that he and Miley are “great,” and that reports of his flirting are “stupid.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment