Cody Simpson trashes cheating allegations with Miley Cyrus: Where was he on Christmas?

Cody Simpson was lately accused of cheating on ladylove Miley Cyrus amidst news that they even spent Christmas Eve apart from each other.



According to Page Six, Cody was seen getting drunk and kissing a girl the night before Christmas Eve alongside a bunch of unidentified female fans.

“He was drinking and flirting with girls,” one insider told the outlet. “He was texting Miley while there,” it added.

Meanwhile, Miley said that she felt lonely on Christmas even with a house full of family and friends.

“Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone,” she wrote on Instagram.

“In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC!” Miley said.

However, Cody has dispelled all cheating allegations with the Wrecking Ball singer saying that he spent the occasion with her family in Tennessee.

“It was a great Christmas out in Nashville,” he shared.

Cody added that he and Miley are “great,” and that reports of his flirting are “stupid.”