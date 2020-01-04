Nora Fatehi is in, Parineeti Chopra is out in Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Bhuj: The Pride of India is already making headlines soon after its first look, featuring Ajay Devgn, was rolled out.



The film is once again in the news owing to the reports of Nora Fatehi replacing Parineeti Chopra.

The 27-year-old actor has reportedly been roped in for the film, replacing Parineeti, after the latter opted out of the project due to her fully occupied schedule.

The actor, who is currently busy in the shooting of the Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train, was supposed to play a spy in the movie, the role for which, the filmmakers have signed for the Dilbar performer who is already gearing up.

As per Mumbai Mirror citing a source: “She came on board recently and has started attending workshops for her role with the director, also focusing on getting the body language of a spy right. She will start shooting after January 12, as part of the war drama’s 15-day last schedule.”

However, the filmmakers haven’t made any official announcement as of yet.

Meanwhile, Nora will be seen in Street Dancer 3D, helmed by Remo D’Souza, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, followed by Tiger Shroff-starrer, Baaghi 3.