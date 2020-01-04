Mark Ruffalo celebrates as Marvel welcomes first transgender character in MCU

Marvel fans were elated and cheering on their favourite superhero franchise after it was announced that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be welcoming its first transgender character.

While fans were overjoyed after hearing the news, so were the cast and crew members of the Marvel films, including Mark Ruffalo who gave a shout-out to the studio for the revolutionary move.

“Go Marvel!!”, the Hulk actor had tweeted to an article announcing the MCU’s first transgender character.

The news was made public by Marvel Studios president Kevin Fiege who during a Q&A session at the New York Film Academy dropped the big news.

Upon being asked about LGBTQ representation coming to the MCU, Feige confirmed: “Yes, absolutely yes,” adding that the character will be making an entrance in the upcoming Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani-starrer The Eternals.