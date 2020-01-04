Hailey Baldwin claps back at trolls comparing her to Selena Gomez in cryptic post

As Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber stand on sour ties, the one person who most definitely had to bear the brunt of their history was none other than Hailey Baldwin.

The 23-year-old supermodel broke her silence about the continuous trolling that she faces on online platforms as she termed social media a “breeding ground for cruelty.”

“I could sit here all day and say the hate doesn’t bug me, that the words that are said don’t affect me. But NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be torn apart on the internet!!!,” she said on her Instagram.

Addressing her 24 million followers, Hailey expressed hurt over the perpetual comparison she faces in her matrimonial life at the hands of trolls.

“It hurts to be compared to other human beings every single day, it hurts for people to jump to conclusions and make assumptions. It hurts to be called names, and to feel like you don’t measure up to a certain standard ... the list goes on and on,” she said.

“I share this only because it weighs often on my heart and because it’s important to be honest about how these things affect us mentally and emotionally. Hopefully it speaks to someone struggling with the same,” she added.



The fashion icon dropped the detailed and expressive post soon after her husband’s latest track Yummy was released where he sings praises for her.