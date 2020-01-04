close
Sat Jan 04, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 4, 2020

Hailey Baldwin claps back at trolls comparing her to Selena Gomez in cryptic post

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 04, 2020
Hailey Baldwin claps back at trolls comparing her to Selena Gomez in cryptic post

As Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber stand on sour ties, the one person who most definitely had to bear the brunt of their history was none other than Hailey Baldwin.

The 23-year-old supermodel broke her silence about the continuous trolling that she faces on online platforms as she termed social media a “breeding ground for cruelty.”

“I could sit here all day and say the hate doesn’t bug me, that the words that are said don’t affect me. But NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be torn apart on the internet!!!,” she said on her Instagram.

Addressing her 24 million followers, Hailey expressed hurt over the perpetual comparison she faces in her matrimonial life at the hands of trolls.

“It hurts to be compared to other human beings every single day, it hurts for people to jump to conclusions and make assumptions. It hurts to be called names, and to feel like you don’t measure up to a certain standard ... the list goes on and on,” she said.

I would say my most favorite part of existing is human connection. I absolutely love connecting with other people, I love finding common interests between me and others, hearing people’s story, I love laughing with others, and I love crying with others. I feel so very very deeply. My heart explodes with happiness when my friends and family are happy and my heart feels crushed when they are hurting and sad. The reason I say all of this is: because I love to connect, I do my best to expose my heart which means I love freely and I empathize deeply, and because of that I also hurt very easily when I feel like people don’t see my heart and see me for who I am and the reason I’m even sharing this, is because Instagram, Twitter etc is SUCH a breeding ground for cruelty towards each other, and because people don’t take the time to connect with each other on an honest level before they resort to hatred, it starts to damage what could be really beautiful human interaction and connection. I could sit here all day and say the hate doesn’t bug me, that the words that are said don’t affect me. But NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be torn apart on the internet!!! It hurts to be compared to other human beings every single day, it hurts for people to jump to conclusions and make assumptions. It hurts to be called names, and to feel like you don’t measure up to a certain standard.. the list goes on and on. I share this only because it weighs often on my heart and because it’s important to be honest about how these things affect us mentally and emotionally. Hopefully it speaks to someone struggling with the same. with that being said Happy New Year. Let’s connect more in 2020 :)

“I share this only because it weighs often on my heart and because it’s important to be honest about how these things affect us mentally and emotionally. Hopefully it speaks to someone struggling with the same,” she added.

The fashion icon dropped the detailed and expressive post soon after her husband’s latest track Yummy was released where he sings praises for her. 

