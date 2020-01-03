Prime Minister Imran Khan turned down Bollywood offer by Dev Anand

Prime Minister Imran Khan is garnering immense attention for his old video of an interview which is making rounds on social media again, wherein he reveals that he refused to work in a Bollywood film, offered by acclaimed Indian actor Dev Anand.



PM Imran, 67, usually steals the spotlight with his striking personality, making his fans wonder whether he could have a career in the media industry.

During an interview in a TV show titled India Questions, in 2006, PM Imran was quizzed about having thought of joining Bollywood, to which he replied with a grin, "You won't believe it, I was asked by one great Indian actor who we all used to look up to. Who in fact, even turned up in England to ask me to act in a film. But you know I was puzzled."

The premier then raised questions about who made him the intriguing offer, and why did he turn it down.

At first, he didn’t give out the name, saying, "I won't name him because it'll be embarrassing."



However, the 1992 World Cup victor skipper, on insistence confirmed that it was none other than Dev Anand, “But for me, it's strange. Just because I'm playing cricket, how can I become an actor? It makes no sense to me," he said.

PM Imran also shared, “In fact, Ismael Merchant once asked me to act in a film. But again, I was always puzzled, how can I act? I couldn't even act in a school play, forget about going into films."

The incident has also been mentioned in Dev Anand’s 2007 autobiography Romancing with Life.