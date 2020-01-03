Nawaz Sharif to be admitted in hospital for heart operation

LONDON: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be admitted in a hospital soon for a heart procedure, it has been learnt.

A source at the Royal Brompton Hospital has told The News and Geo that cardiologists have told Nawaz that he must be admitted in the hospital for procedure of his heart. The source said that Nawaz has been advised that it will be determined within a week whether he will need a heart operation, bypass, or a heart stent.

The source said that for the duration of about two months that Nawaz Sharif has been in London for, the issue of his blood platelets remains unresolved and his blood platelets remain unstable.

Two weeks ago, Dr Adnan Khan had said that doctors are going through the whole medical history of Nawaz and has recommended that Mr Sharif requires cardiac intervention. Last month, Professor Redwood had said Mr Sharif should be admitted in a hospital for s heart procedure. Its understood that the real cause of low platelet count of Nawaz is still not determined.

Last week doctors at the Royal Brompton Hospital had told Nawaz that his cardiac PET scan is suggestive of ischemic myocardium and blood supply to heart is deficient which is a risk for a heart attack and cause of his ongoing angina.

Dr Adnan Khan was not available to comment about reports of Nawaz’s possible admission but he issued statements on his twitter account.

Dr Adnan Khan wrote: “Nawaz Sharif was scheduled for comprehensive cardiovascular review at Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospital, London by a Cardiac Interventionist. In previous weeks he had Echocardiogram, Holter Analysis & radioisotope Rubidium Cardiac PET/CT scan. Former PM ‪Nawaz Sharif’s non-invasive cardiovascular investigations are suggestive of significant severe coronary artery disease, extensive impaired perfusion & compromised heart function. There’s absolute need of an intervention, PCI, which will be of high risk in his case. Any invasive procedure, as Coronary Intervention, requires normal platelet count & stable coagulation profile. Mr. Sharif’s platelet count remains unstable & variable on optimal therapy. He would require to be stabilised first to opt for PCI (Percutaneous Coronary Intervention).”