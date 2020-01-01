Federal government appoints Sanaullah Abbasi as new KP IGP

Sanaullah Abbasi was appointed as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Wednesday by the federal government, reported Geo English.



The notification for Abbasi’s appointment was issued after approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan. Abbasi replaces Dr Naeem Khan, who was appointed as IG KP in February 2019.

A day earlier, reports of federal government deciding to replace IGP Khyber had emerged. Officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, had said that the decision was taken after the premier expressed "dissatisfaction" with the performance of Khan.

Abbasi is currently serving as the Gilgit Baltistan police chief. He had also headed Counter Terrorism Department of Sindh Police.

KP cabinet likely to be reshuffled

Last week, it was reported that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had decided to reshuffle the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa cabinet.

“In the first phase, some portfolios of the provincial ministers and advisors to the chief minister are likely to be changed," sources were quoted as saying.

"In the second phase, if they don’t deliver, they would be ousted from the cabinet and new people would be given the opportunity to serve,” a senior PTI leader in Peshawar had said.