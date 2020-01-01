Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush chose the most precious gift for him

Salman Khan's brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma, recently revealed his biggest excitement after his youngest daughter, Ayat came into the world. The parents doubled the excitement this year on Salman Khan's birthday.



Some may not be aware that the parents consciously chose this day to welcome a new member of their family into the world.

Aayush stated, “The due date was last week of December or first week of January. When we told this to everyone, Bhai (as Salman is lovingly called) was excited and said ‘give me a gift’. So, it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day. It is a very good omen to have her on Bhai’s birthday... Also, it saves me from giving multiple parties! Arpita has a habit of throwing lavish parties, so I was anyway thinking how much I’ve got to earn to celebrate hers, mine, Ahil’s (three year old son) and Ayat’s birthdays."



“Now, we all can go to the farmhouse, where on one side, we can celebrate Bhai’s birthday and the other side can be booked for the kid’s party,” he cheekily replied.

When asked if he noticed any change within himself after the birth of his baby daughter, the father agreed, stating, “I’ve already started jumping my gun and Arpita is like ‘come on there’s still 14-15 years left for that’... But I’m going to bulk up so that I can be a strong, big father.”

Aayush also went onto add, “It’s a very overwhelming feeling for us to have Ayat. Right now, she is sleeping, eating and chilling with her mother.”

Even his elder son seems ready to take on the responsibility of being a big brother, their dad stated, “Ahil thought the baby would be his size and he’ll be able to play with her. He was like ‘Papa she is too small and squishy, like a doll..’ But he has become this over protective big brother. No one gets to meet Ayat without Ahil’s permission. He hasn’t been able to pronounce her name yet, so he calls her Hyatt.”

Aayush took to Instagram to welcome his daughter in style with a heartfelt caption, "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy."

Check out the post below



