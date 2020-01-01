Ananya Panday trolled over 'struggle' of not choosing Koffee With Karan

Ananya Panday landed in the middle of a large amount of criticism and hate while she tried to explain her 'struggles' amidst not being able to make an appearance on Koffee With Karan.

Twitter users also took to their keyboards in storm, demanding for the star to acknowledge her privilege. The issue came to light during a new-comers' round-table discussion hosted by film critic Rajeev Masand. Here Ananya took to explaining her own definition of a struggle while discussing the topic of nepotism.

The daughter of Chunky Panday, who landed her first-ever production with Student of the Year 2, explained that she never got to appear on Koffee With Karan or got the chance to work under the umbrella of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

She was quoted as saying, “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.”

Sharing how she never takes her work lightly, the star said, “When SOTY 2 got delayed by a year, my dad actually didn’t even congratulate me till the film released because that’s how fickle the industry is. That’s how dispensable people are. Anything can happen, it can get shelved, it can release after years and he knows that."

"Mine has been a lot of personal experience, I have seen my dad go through so many things that I don’t take anything too seriously. I overcompensate sometimes. I am so scared that people may say that ‘oh you are taking things too lightly’ so I will come extra early to places. I am so happy that I have this chance," she added.

Siddhant Chaturvedi agreed with Ananya's point and successfully summed up the entire thing by stating, “The difference is jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).”

Check out the reply below

However, twitter did not seem amused as they went onto troll the star for how she ended up defining her dad's struggle within the industry.

She explained how proud she felt of her father, stating, “Everyone thinks that its all glamourous and I have gotten everything I have ever wanted. I am grateful I am my dad’s daughter, I wouldn’t have wanted any other way. When people hate on me for nepotism, I am not going to shy away that I am Chunky Panday’s daughter. My dad has worked really hard, he is still working so hard everyday, I am so proud of him. I am proud to be his daughter.”

One user wrote, “Heart cries for her. So much struggle! Dad didn’t even go to Koffee with Karan. Wowww!! Should apply for BPL ration card.”

Another took a dig at the chat show itself with the words, “Being on Koffee with Karan is a major achievement in #Bollywood. National award vagrh to mazak h!!”

Another user tweeted, “I feel like someone needs to sit down with them and explain how easy it is for them, because they don’t really get it otherwise!!.” Another demanded, “They are so out of touch...just acknowledge your privilege and move on."